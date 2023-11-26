The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,189 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $45,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,118 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

