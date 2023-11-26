iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $290.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

