Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,824 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.16% of Equifax worth $47,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 24.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 39,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

EFX stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.