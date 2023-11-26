Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cencora worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 31.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $8,129,000. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 8.7% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 40.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $201.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

