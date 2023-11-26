Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 13,477 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Essex Property Trust worth $49,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.36. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

