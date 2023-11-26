Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 171,422 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Atmos Energy worth $51,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.00 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

