Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 105,301 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,301 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $51,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

View Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.