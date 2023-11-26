Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 110,640 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,640 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.22% of CBRE Group worth $54,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.