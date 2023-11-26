Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 98,278 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 291.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.