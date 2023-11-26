Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $54,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 1.5 %

Waters stock opened at $280.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.35. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

