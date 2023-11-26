AXQ Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.53) to GBX 3,200 ($40.04) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.66) to GBX 2,860 ($35.78) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Shares of RELX opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

