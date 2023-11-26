Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $283.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.87 and a fifty-two week high of $293.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

