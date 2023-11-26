AXQ Capital LP Takes $202,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.35 and a beta of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

