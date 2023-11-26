AXQ Capital LP Sells 2,285 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in AES were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 22.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in AES by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in AES by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 79,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AES by 6.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AES opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

