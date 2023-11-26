Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,511 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IYW opened at $117.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

