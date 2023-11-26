AXQ Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,981 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Vipshop by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 64,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,680,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after purchasing an additional 271,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 627,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 328,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC upped their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

