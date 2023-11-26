AXQ Capital LP Acquires 3,814 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Novavax by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Novavax Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVAX opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.