AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSVT. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $1.77 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

