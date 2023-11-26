19,600 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,901,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 239,536 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.21. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 22.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.