AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WU. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Union

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.