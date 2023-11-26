AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 102,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 20.1% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 123.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 765,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 422,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 44.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $372.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.81 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

