AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 17,680 Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.22 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

