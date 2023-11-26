AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 84.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 243,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 108.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,175,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BORR opened at $6.53 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a P/E ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 3.21.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

