Huntington National Bank Sells 920 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,660,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 774,927 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.59 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

