Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $259.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

