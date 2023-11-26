Huntington National Bank Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.50 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

