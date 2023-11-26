Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,912,000 after acquiring an additional 541,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $78,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $73,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $353.26 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

