M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $105.58 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHO

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.