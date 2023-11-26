Huntington National Bank Sells 137 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $812.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $724.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $813.86.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

