Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 971,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $3,810,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Paychex by 113.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

