Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.9 %

ENB stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

