Huntington National Bank Sells 171 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $297,900,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $156.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

