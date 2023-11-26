Inceptionr LLC Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

