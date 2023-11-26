Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,966 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Albany International worth $52,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,911,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 89,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albany International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.24 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

