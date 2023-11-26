The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 11,335 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $92,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.84.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $150.34 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

