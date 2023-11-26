The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 45,035 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,035 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern were worth $96,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.