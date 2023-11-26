The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $99.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $99,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $125.80 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

