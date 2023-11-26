The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,320 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $108,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.01. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

