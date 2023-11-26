Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,484 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.57% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $112,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $47.46 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

