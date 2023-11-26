The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 754,640 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.30% of Sysco worth $111,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

