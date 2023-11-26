Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $108,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $298.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $300.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.