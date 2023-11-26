The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 25,036 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AES were worth $101,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AESC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

NYSE:AESC opened at $66.55 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

