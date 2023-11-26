Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,950,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,989 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $69,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Guardant Health Stock Up 4.1 %

GH stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

