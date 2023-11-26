Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 21,406 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $81,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 712.8% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $37.11 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

