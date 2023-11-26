Inceptionr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in FMC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in FMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

