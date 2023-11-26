Inceptionr LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,842 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

