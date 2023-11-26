Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,344 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Rentokil Initial worth $85,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,686,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,806,000 after purchasing an additional 106,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,252,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

RTO stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

