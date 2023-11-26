Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 448,478 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,478 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.93% of Fluence Energy worth $43,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 516,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,137,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

