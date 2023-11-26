Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $175,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envista by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after buying an additional 768,687 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,940,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $30,335,000.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

In other news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

