Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226,074 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.75% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $45,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,629,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

